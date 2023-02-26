Last Of Us Episode 7 Features The Video Game's Fan-Favorite Twilight Jab

Throughout Episode 7 as well as in the pilot (which prominently featured a teenage girl's bedroom), "The Last of Us" has included a bunch of subtle yet pointed nods to a fictional series set within this apocalyptic world called "Dawn of the Wolf." Particularly in "Left Behind," there's multiple references to "Dawn of the Wolf Part II," a franchise that would have taken off in a world where "Twilight" never got the chance to exist.

In case you spent the late aughts in an isolation chamber or with your arm trapped under a rock like James Franco did that one time, "Twilight" is one of the biggest franchises in literary and film history... and also one of the most dunked-upon franchises in both of those histories. Since the world in "The Last of Us" shut down in 2003, the first "Twilight" book (which came out in 2005) and movie (which came out in 2008) never existed, so Neil Druckmann and the Naughty Dog crew threw in a sly jab directed at the vampire teen romance.

"Twilight" gets its fair share of criticism, and years after it came out, it's still receiving dunks. "Left Behind" is available to stream on HBO Max now.