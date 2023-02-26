The Rings Of Power Season 2 Rumored To Introduce A Legendary Dwarven Character
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" isn't short on characters. In fact, Amazon Prime Video's massive Middle-earth world is chock full of them. Its primary character lineup includes Elves from Lindon and Eregion, as well as a myriad of Humans who hail from Númenor and the Southlands. Then there are the proto-Hobbit Harfoots wandering out in the eastern regions who bring their own smorgasbord of protagonists to the table (and even a Wizard, to boot). And let's not forget the Dwarves.
The Second Age is a bit of a golden era for Dwarven culture, and the show has heavily invested in reflecting that fact via its subterranean kingdom of Khazad-dûm. Within its hallowed walls is a host of the "Stunted People," including headlining characters like Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete), her husband, Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), and their father, King Durin III (Peter Mullan).
While that trio of characters played sizeable roles in Season 1 of the show, no other Dwarf in their sprawling kingdom got much screen time at all. We see a few of the Dwarven counselors interact with Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and they appear in groups here and there, but by and large, there is clearly a lot more to explore in the underground kingdom. Now, it appears that Season 2 is set to expand on the ground it has already covered in its first go around. In fact, a recent scoop from fan-site Fellowship of Fans claims the show is going to dive head first into building its Khazad-dûm storyline by introducing one of the narrative's most famous canon characters.
Narvi appears set to play a role in The Rings of Power Season 2
In a recent post, fan site Fellowship of Fans exclusively revealed that: "'NARVI ' is a Dwarven character listed in the production for 'THE RINGS OF POWER' Season 2. His code name is 'ROLM'." The post followed this up with the statement, "Same as the Tolkien Dwarven character. The actor is currently unknown."
If the rumor is true, it would be an earth-shaking development for both the storylines of the Dwarves in Khazad-dûm and the Elves in Eregion. Why the dual impact? Because Narvi is a minor yet important character in J. R. R. Tolkien's stories, particularly because he helps bring the Dwarves and Elves together in a very "Legolas and Gimli" kind of way.
In fact, Narvi does this by becoming best buds with none other than the leader of Eregion himself, Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). This regal relationship makes their friendship not just cute and fun and all that. It's a major demonstration of individuals at the top of two cultural power structures "crossing the aisle" and embracing the "other side" in a gesture of positivity and friendship. Narvi and Celebrimbor's friendship is so unique in Tolkien's texts that it is potentially even more impactful than the historic connection that we all know and love between the pair of members from the Fellowship of the Ring thousands of years later. (We say "potentially" because the author never actually fleshed this part of the story out, which does mean it leaves it wide open for interpretation for the "Rings of Power" creative team.)
How does Narvi impact the Second Age story?
In "The Fellowship of the Ring" book, when Gandalf reveals the glowing doors of Moria, he reads the inscription, "The Doors of Durin, Lord of Moria. Speak, friend, and enter." After that, he reads a tag from the door's builders, which says, "I, Narvi, made them. Celebrimbor of Hollin drew these signs." The lengthy signature references a famous Second Age Dwarf/Elf partnership between one of Khazad-dûm's greatest craftsmen and the mighty leader of the craft-happy Elven kingdom of Eregion.
The book "Unfinished Tales" adds a brief definition for Narvi that goes, "Dwarf of Khazad-dûm, maker of the West-gate, close friend of Celebrimbor of Eregion." The book also tells us that: "Celebrimbor had 'an almost "dwarvish" obsession with crafts'; and he soon became the chief artificer of Eregion, entering into a close relationship with the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm, among whom his greatest friend was Narvi."
The importance of craftsmanship in "The Rings of Power" is obvious. After all, there are still a lot of powerful Rings that need to be forged before Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) — er, Sauron forges the One Ring to Rule them all. The emphasis on friendship and the interdependence of the Free Peoples to resist evil is also a key factor. Remember, this whole part of Middle-earth history is going to end with the epic "War of the Last Alliance," where everyone joins together to fight Sauron. Introducing Narvi is a great way to start to move both of these story elements forward. Even better, it will take place in a way that is connected to the canon story (a factor that was generally missing in Season 1). Here's hoping the rumor is true ... and that showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay can pull it off in a way that's entertaining for the whole audience.