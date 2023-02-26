The Rings Of Power Season 2 Rumored To Introduce A Legendary Dwarven Character

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" isn't short on characters. In fact, Amazon Prime Video's massive Middle-earth world is chock full of them. Its primary character lineup includes Elves from Lindon and Eregion, as well as a myriad of Humans who hail from Númenor and the Southlands. Then there are the proto-Hobbit Harfoots wandering out in the eastern regions who bring their own smorgasbord of protagonists to the table (and even a Wizard, to boot). And let's not forget the Dwarves.

The Second Age is a bit of a golden era for Dwarven culture, and the show has heavily invested in reflecting that fact via its subterranean kingdom of Khazad-dûm. Within its hallowed walls is a host of the "Stunted People," including headlining characters like Princess Disa (Sophia Nomvete), her husband, Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), and their father, King Durin III (Peter Mullan).

While that trio of characters played sizeable roles in Season 1 of the show, no other Dwarf in their sprawling kingdom got much screen time at all. We see a few of the Dwarven counselors interact with Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and they appear in groups here and there, but by and large, there is clearly a lot more to explore in the underground kingdom. Now, it appears that Season 2 is set to expand on the ground it has already covered in its first go around. In fact, a recent scoop from fan-site Fellowship of Fans claims the show is going to dive head first into building its Khazad-dûm storyline by introducing one of the narrative's most famous canon characters.