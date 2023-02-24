The Umbrella Academy Adds A Trio Of Comedy Stars To The Cast Of Season 4

As the superhero genre exploded in popularity throughout the 2010s, any company with the ability to do so went out of its way to get in on the action. Since Marvel and DC are owned by Disney and Warner Bros., respectively, that meant everyone else had to get creative and look away from the big two comic book universes. Netflix eventually decided that adapting "The Umbrella Academy" — a series from writer Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá published through Dark Horse Comics — was the way to go, but did the move pay off?

Considering how popular the "Umbrella Academy" television series has become, it's fair to say that Netflix made the right call bringing the source material into live-action in 2019. For the past three seasons, subscribers have watched the ever-dysfunctional Hargreeves siblings face down threats big and small while coming to grips with their incredibly unique family situation. Sadly, Season 4 will bring it all to an end, but save your tears for the time being. There's still a whole slate of six action-packed, entertaining episodes to enjoy.

It seems that Netflix is pulling out all the stops for the fourth and final season of "The Umbrella Academy." It has been revealed that three comedy stars will join the program for its big send-off.