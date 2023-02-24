Ant-Man 3's David Dastmalchian Thinks Veb Has A Lot To Offer Any Marvel Team

Director Peyton Reed's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is here, and for the most part, it's not doing so hot. Specifically, when it comes to reactions to it, many moviegoers and critics alike haven't been blown away by the third "Ant-Man" feature for one reason or another. At the same time, folks have been quick to point out the film's positives, which range from the performances of Jonathan Majors and Michelle Pfeiffer — Kang the Conqueror and Janet van Dyne, respectively — to the movie's depiction of the mysterious Quantum Realm and its inhabitants.

"Quantumania" has been compared to "Star Wars" in some respects, and it's not hard to see why. The film brings with it a science fiction space opera aesthetic as the Ant Family traverses the Quantum Realm. The "Star Wars" comparisons reach another level of validity when looking at the various aliens and creatures the movie highlights. Arguably the most buzz-worthy of the bunch is the gelatinous Veb (David Dastmalchian), who has joined up with the Quantum Realm's resistance movement against Kang's rule and goes on to befriend the likes of Scott "Ant-Man" Lang (Paul Rudd) and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton).

Time will tell what will become of Veb in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future, but according to David Dastmalchian, he could be an asset to pretty much any superhero team.