Ant-Man 3's David Dastmalchian Thinks Veb Has A Lot To Offer Any Marvel Team
Director Peyton Reed's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is here, and for the most part, it's not doing so hot. Specifically, when it comes to reactions to it, many moviegoers and critics alike haven't been blown away by the third "Ant-Man" feature for one reason or another. At the same time, folks have been quick to point out the film's positives, which range from the performances of Jonathan Majors and Michelle Pfeiffer — Kang the Conqueror and Janet van Dyne, respectively — to the movie's depiction of the mysterious Quantum Realm and its inhabitants.
"Quantumania" has been compared to "Star Wars" in some respects, and it's not hard to see why. The film brings with it a science fiction space opera aesthetic as the Ant Family traverses the Quantum Realm. The "Star Wars" comparisons reach another level of validity when looking at the various aliens and creatures the movie highlights. Arguably the most buzz-worthy of the bunch is the gelatinous Veb (David Dastmalchian), who has joined up with the Quantum Realm's resistance movement against Kang's rule and goes on to befriend the likes of Scott "Ant-Man" Lang (Paul Rudd) and Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton).
Time will tell what will become of Veb in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future, but according to David Dastmalchian, he could be an asset to pretty much any superhero team.
Dastmalchian sees Veb as a useful ally for more reasons than one
Coinciding with the premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," David Dastmalchian spoke with ComicBook.com about what could be next for Veb in the MCU. "There's so many things I want to explore with Veb. I really hope that audiences loved Veb enough that they would want to see more Veb," he said, pointing out that the gooey freedom fighter could come in handy as part of a team for a variety of reasons. Not only is he a strong combatant whose unusual physiology makes him perfect for the battlefield, but he's loyal and emotionally available too.
Additionally, Dastmalchian notes, "With the ooze and the ability to help translate, that's actually pretty critical and a great way to help a team." He goes on to mention that Veb is a beacon of positivity and hope that any Marvel team — Earth-bound or galaxy-traversing — would be lucky to have around. Based on reactions toward the character, could we see Veb join a faction like the Avengers or the Guardians of the Galaxy as the MCU enters Phase Five? We'll just have to wait and see what Marvel Studios has in store for this emerging fan favorite.
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is now playing in theaters everywhere, so go meet MCU newcomer Veb the right way: on the big screen.