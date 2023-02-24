Will Steven Spielberg Ever Make Another Horror Movie?

Steven Spielberg is enjoying a well-earned victory lap following his heartwarming 2023 Golden Globes acceptance speech for "The Fabelmans." Recently, the acclaimed director also received the "Honorary Golden Bear" award at the Berlin International Film Festival, where he made some thrilling comments about his future work. Spielberg referenced his earlier hits in the horror genre and even touched on possibly returning to his scary origins.

Spielberg's name has essentially become synonymous with his breakout 1975 blockbuster "Jaws," starring Roy Scheider as Sheriff Brody. After a series of gruesome attacks, the daring officer teams up with some unlikely allies to take on a deadly and ferocious great white shark. Because of Spielberg's unmatched directing, viewers were terrified of even stepping into the water in fear of the colossal man-eater. He continued producing nail-biting flicks like "Poltergeist" (with horror visionary Tobe Hooper), and the chilling Christmas comedy "Gremlins," but notably took a break from making frightening films. Spielberg then briefly returned to terrify audiences with 2005's "War of the Worlds," before veering away again.

After telling such a personal story in "The Fabelmans," Spielberg suggested in his speech that he may dive back into the bloody genre, offering a glimmer of hope for his return to horror.