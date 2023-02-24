Yellowstone's Jefferson White Calls Cole Hauser The 'Scariest Guy On Set'

If there's one person on "Yellowstone" that scares the living heck out of audiences more than Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), it's her darling husband and avid train station visitor, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). The ranch hand and fixer for John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is as heavy-handed as they come and can scrap longer than most. It's something that's expected for a man whose most memorable line is "I'll fight you all g****** day." Saving the day and caving in faces on a regular basis, he's certainly a force to be reckoned with but is still an alright guy to be around.

Despite his reputation for violence, he's still managed to become a firm fan favorite on the show, making an art form out of tidying up other people's messes. However, fans might be wondering where the line is for actor Cole Hauser between real life and the angry, drama-magnetizing character he has played on the show since 2018. Well, according to his former co-star, Jefferson White — who plays former Dutton Ranch employee and current 6666 Ranch helper Jimmy — there might not actually be much of a line between the two.