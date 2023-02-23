Welcome To Derry: HBO Max Officially Orders More Pennywise With The It Prequel

There's no shortage of upcoming Stephen King adaptations, so it should surprise no one that Warner Bros. would want to capitalize on the success of director Andy Muschietti's recent big-screen take on "It." Capitalizing on the fame of the Tim Curry-led miniseries that gave every '90s kid an everlasting fear of clowns, Muschietti introduced the monstrous Pennywise to a new generation of audiences with "It: Chapter One." The film was a critical and financial success, scoring a Certified Fresh 86% on Rotten Tomatoes on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing rated R movies of all time.

Like the 1990 miniseries' approach to King's massive novel, Muschetti split the story into two parts, with "It: Chapter Two" bringing in an all-star cast to take on Pennywise as he returned to haunt his now-adult victims. The Derry kids' return to their hometown marked another success for Muschetti and Warner Bros., although it featured many differences from its source material.

While the massive novel, with its two distinct time periods, includes way more storylines than can easily fit into even a pair of movies, Muschetti did a masterful job of bringing the main story to life. After a short break from horror to work on DC's "The Flash," the filmmaker is returning to those haunted corners of Maine, with the prequel "Welcome to Derry" getting a series order at HBO Max.