After Cocaine Bear, These True Stories Of Animals On Drugs Need To Be Told

Doing research for this article was pretty wild, let me tell you. My Google search algorithm is all doinked up now. I don't know if "animals doing drugs" sets off any specific alarms for whatever force babysits the Internet, but, whatever. Over here at Looper, we do what must be done for the greater good.

Anyway, when I did that Google, I found out that, back in 2009, when Obama was still President and we didn't know what a COVID was, wallabies in Tasmania got pretty silly off of opium. That's right. Opium. So how did these marsupials even get access to a drug like this without even knowing anyone from the Sackler family? As it happens, poppy fields were getting swarmed by wallabies over on the isle of Tasmania. Said wallabies would promptly get very high off of not-their-supply and then — wait for it — wander around and make accidental crop circles. That's right. Not only were these wallabies pulling a full "Elaine Benes tests positive for opium because of muffins" from "Seinfeld," but they were also keeping conspiracy theorists in business by making inadvertent crop circles.

Go ahead and tell me this isn't box office gold. Prove to me that this isn't M. Night Shyamalan's next project because this twist is, let's face it, a hell of a lot better than anything that happens in "The Happening." Tell me you don't want to see Toni Collette use her natural Australian accent to play a farmer mystified by the crop circles in her poppy fields. If nothing else, consider this project a spiritual sequel to "Kangaroo Jack," where we find out that maybe Jack hasn't been doing so hot since we last checked in with him. Write me a check, Hollywood. I've just handed you your next big hit.