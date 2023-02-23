Who Played Gloria Bryant On NCIS: Los Angeles?

It's no secret that a number of intriguing personas have popped up throughout the 300-plus episodes of "NCIS: Los Angeles." While there's an endless array of characters to choose from, many people that watched Season 4, Episode 9 ("The Gold Standard") may be wondering who played Gloria Bryant.

"The Gold Standard" stands out for several reasons. While it isn't the best episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" – and it's far from the worst episode – the stirring narrative, action sequences, and performances involved make it a worthwhile affair to enjoy. After a thrilling gold heist, the Navy crime solvers have to track down every clue to get it back, leading Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) to look into a woman — one of the persons of interest in the heist was making late-night phone calls to named Gloria Bryant. She tries to run out on the NCIS pro to no avail, and eventually, Bryant realizes lives are at risk, so she assists Kensi in finding what she's after.

The moment may not have been long, but it was significant and ended up being a big break in the case. That ordeal could not have gone down the way it did without the skills and experience of a certain talented actress.