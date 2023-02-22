Woody Harrelson Loves To Hear Himself Think In The Promo For His Upcoming SNL Hosting Gig

In 2023, Lorne Michaels' "Saturday Night Live" is a television staple, a series so iconic and recognized around the world that if it were to come to an abrupt end, it would truly mark the end of an entertainment era. At the time of this writing, it's in the midst of its 48th season on NBC, and while it's fair to say that the show has dipped a bit in quality, it continues to bring in big-name Hollywood stars to host. This batch of episodes alone has already seen the likes of Miles Teller, Keke Palmer, and Aubrey Plaza take on hosting duties.

Following the incredibly buzz-worthy February 4, 2023 episode, which saw "The Last of Us" and "The Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal host for the first time, the next installment will see the return of a frequent "SNL" face. Woody Harrelson is set to take the Studio 8H stage by storm for the fifth time in his career, with him last doing so as a host in 2019 with musical guest Billie Eilish. This time around, he will feature with musical guest Jack White, who's no stranger to the "SNL" scene himself, having made several appearances on the program over the years.

To promote Harrelson's entry into the fabled "Five-Timers Club," the actor takes a trip down memory lane and goes deep in thought during a "Saturday Night Live" promo.