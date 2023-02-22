Jonathan Majors Loves That Ant-Man 3's Kang Is A Villain With Shades Of Gray

Thus far, the Rotten Tomatoes reviews of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" have been nothing short of abysmal. Critics have lambasted the film for its bloated and messy narrative, inconsistent visual effects, and mediocre performances, and many have propped the film up as an example of the stagnant nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

Yet in this sea of overwhelming criticism, one aspect of the film has been continually praised by both critics and fans alike: Jonathan Majors' performance as Kang the Conqueror. Presented as the next major villain in the MCU and first introduced in the Disney+ series "Loki," Kang has emerged as an undeniable bright spot amid the chaos that is "Quantumania." His quiet, measured rage seems to be bubbling just below the surface every time he speaks, able to flip the switch between measured calm and dangerously volatile at a moment's notice. Kang is terrifying and captivating all at once and steals the spotlight whenever he's on-screen.

In spite of the atrocious response that "Quantumania" has received, it's clear that Majors' performance as Kang is one for the ages — something that Majors himself attributes to the gray nature of Kang's character.