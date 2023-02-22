The Office's Kate Flannery Went The Extra Mile And Did All Of Meredith's Stunts

Kate Flannery didn't quite know what she was getting herself into when she auditioned for the American reboot of "The Office." On one hand, there's the whole cultural phenomenon aspect of it all; "The Office" launched Flannery and her co-stars to icon status, and nary a day goes by that the actress isn't recognized for her role as Meredith Palmer.

But before "The Office" became a bona fide hit — first on NBC, then in its resuscitated form on Netflix in 2020 – Flannery wasn't sure exactly what her role on the series would look like. She initially auditioned for the role of Jan, and when that part went to Melora Hardin, she made her first appearance after the pilot as the show was still gathering its bearings. "They were trying to figure out who everybody was," Flannery told Seth Meyers on "Late Night" in 2021. "I had no idea [Meredith] was going to become a drunk or a floozy." Nor was Flannery aware that Meredith would become in part defined by her physical comedy. Luckily, Flannery was more than willing to perform that comedy herself.