Liam Neeson's Late Wife Natasha Richardson Put The Kibosh On His James Bond Offer

Film fans already know that venerable actor Liam Neeson has a "very particular set of skills" that he employs to fight the bad guys in films like the "Taken" trilogy, but one place he was forbidden to use them was for Her Majesty's Secret Service on the big screen.

Neeson, of course, has starred in a wide variety of films since his career kicked off in the late 1970s, starring in everything from historical dramas including "Schindler's List," "Rob Roy," and "Gangs of New York," to romantic dramedies including "Love, Actually," horror with "Darkman," and sci-fi fantasy films like "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" and "Batman Begins." Despite his impressive resume, Neeson is perhaps best known for his action film roles; as well as "Taken," Neeson has fronted a number of action movies like "The Grey," "Non-Stop," and "Cold Pursuit."

But about a decade before he stepped into the famous "Taken" role of Bryan Mills, though, one of the producers of the James Bond franchise had her eye on Neeson to play action hero 007, but the actor said his now late-wife was having none of it.