Stanley Kubrick's Unproduced Napoleon Film Is Getting The Limited Series Treatment From Steven Spielberg And HBO

Steven Spielberg, one of the most famous filmmakers of all time, is switching over to television with his next project. Spielberg's latest works include 2022's "The Fabelmans," which is in the running for several Academy Awards including best picture, and 2021's "West Side Story," which was also nominated for a slew of Oscars. His filmography, of course, also contains some of the most popular and acclaimed films of all time such as "Jaws," "Jurassic Park" and "Schindler's List," amongst many others.

The upcoming endeavor will not be the director's first foray into television, as Spielberg has some history in the medium. In the early days of his career, around the early 1970s, he directed some episodes of shows such as "Marcus Welby, M.D.," "Night Gallery" and The Psychiatrist." With his new television project, Spielberg will be pulling from the history of another very famous filmmaker: Stanley Kubrick. Here's what we know about the upcoming series.