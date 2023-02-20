Michael Dorn 'Lost It' Every Time Patrick Stewart Spoke Klingon During Picard

There are various levels of a franchise achieving pop culture iconography. It's one thing for a series to make millions at the box office or inspire people to dress up like the characters at conventions. But it's another thing entirely for a fictional language from the franchise to catch on in the zeitgeist to the point where fans start actually speaking it.

That's precisely the case with "Star Trek." Numerous alien races have populated the series from its beginnings, but one of the more memorable species is the Klingon race, complete with their own language. While the language was alluded to in the original series, it only stood on its own, starting with the 1979 movie, "Star Trek: The Motion Picture." At the start, it was just random sounds, but it wasn't long until Dr. Marc Okrand was brought on to actually develop Klingonese as its own language.

The Klingon language still factors into the "Star Trek" mythos, including with the most recent season of "Star Trek: Picard." Worf actor Michael Dorn even said that listening to Picard actor Patrick Stewart speak the language made him crack up.