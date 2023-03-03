Saving Private Ryan Star Tom Sizemore Dead At 61

Tom Sizemore, best known for his performance in "Saving Private Ryan," died on March 3, 2023. The actor was 61. TMZ was the first to report that Sizemore's health was in decline. His manager, Charles Lago, told the outlet that the actor suffered a brain aneurysm on February 18 in his Los Angeles residence. Sizemore, who fell unconscious, was taken to a local hospital following his collapse. Sizemore's manager confirmed that Tom's chances of a full recovery were uncertain. Just under two weeks later, his family made the difficult decision to take him off life support.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore ("Tom Sizemore") aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph's Hospital Burbank. His Brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side," Lago told TMZ in another report.

Sizmore first received recognition for starring in Tony Scott's "True Romance" as a detective, though he did boast a minor role in Tom Cruise's "Born on the Fourth of July" as a veteran. He later went on to play another detective in "Natural Born Killers."

While he appeared in several notable projects before Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning war drama, it was "Saving Private Ryan" which helped solidify his career in Hollywood. To prepare for the role of Mike Horvath, Tom Hanks' second-in-command, Sizemore and the cast were sent to a daunting bootcamp by Spielberg. "I was dreading it," Sizemore recounted in an interview with The Independent in 1998. "They try to reprogramme you. They try to take out parts of your personality, bring out your aggressive nature," he continued.