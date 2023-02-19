Law & Order: SVU Star Richard Belzer Dead At 78

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" icon Richard Belzer is dead at 78. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on February 19 that the actor and comedian passed early Sunday morning in his southern France home. A close, unidentified friend of the actor revealed that Belzer has been suffering from "lots of health issues."

News of the actor's death on Sunday shocked the industry, including his closest friends and colleagues. Actress Laraine Newman was the first to post a tribute for her late friend on Twitter. "I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest," she wrote. Newman and Belzer previously worked on "The Midnight Special" variety show together and met during their time on "SNL." Former "SVU" showrunner Warren Leight also commented on the news of Belzer's death on Twitter. "Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU. Open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz. We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz," he wrote.

