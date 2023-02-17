One Piece Fans Can Finally Experience The Dragon Ball Z Crossover They Never Got To Watch

A special episode of "One Piece" is set to finally debut in the U.S. According to a Twitter post from Toei Animation, "One Piece" Episode 590 premieres as part of Toonami's March 4 programming lineup. Those who have never heard of the episode and those who have long anticipated it are in for a treat thanks to its creative blend of characters.

What makes it so special? During this episode, the legendary franchises "Dragon Ball Z," "Toriko," and "One Piece" will come together for one unique crossover event. Everything centers around a tournament whose grand prize appeals to gourmet aficionados — Carat Sizzled Cattle meat. The prized food option comes from a rare breed of cattle whose diet makes it unbelievably delicious. Of course, gourmet hunter Toriko is front and center, but the real surprises come from Goku and Luffy's appearances.

American fans may have heard about the event yet it has been almost impossible to find legally. Those who chose the illegal method of pirating were often met with versions that lacked visual or audio quality as well as any necessary dubbing or subtitles. With no DVD or Blu-ray release, adding to physical media collections was also impossible. There's currently no word as to whether this will finally get a release or be available on-demand after its initial airing.