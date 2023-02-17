Stella Stevens, Poseidon Adventure Star, Dies At 84

Born Estelle Eggleston on October 1, 1938 in Yazoo City, Mississippi, she was an only child. At the age of four, her family moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where she finished high school in 1955. In 1954, she married her first husband, Noble Herman Stephens, but the couple would divorce three years later. After that, she studied at Memphis State University, where she developed an interest in acting and modeling. She would make her film debut in 1959 in "Say One for Me," which led to her winning a Golden Globe for new star of the year — actress.

She would go on to garner over 100 credits in films and TV shows. Some of her more noteworthy performances came in "Girls! Girls! Girls!," "The Nutty Professor," and "The Poseidon Adventure," the last of which is one of the all-time great disaster films. She continued acting for decades, with her final film role coming in 2010 in "Megaconda." Stevens wanted to keep the good times rolling, and in a 1994 interview with Michael G. Ankerich, she explained what kept her going: "You see, I wanted to be like my favorite actresses: Greta Garbo and Marlene Dietrich. I wanted to be like a burst of youth and then when I got a little crow's feet or age, I'd be off the screen. But I also had the plan of being a director. But, you know, Bob Hope and I did a movie together [A Masterpiece of Murder (1986)], and I saw him at 83 cracking jokes and having fun. I said then that I never wanted to quit. I want to be like this man. I want to go on forever. I want to die on a movie set."

Stella Stevens was a Hollywood icon, and our thoughts go out to her loved ones at this time.