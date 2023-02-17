Jonathan Majors Doesn't Want Kang To Be Compared To Thanos

Marvel Studios' highly anticipated "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" has finally been released to theaters, with the formidable Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) taking the center stage. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) face their toughest foe yet, kicking off the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Phase 5 with their newest big bad. However, Majors doesn't want to be in the shadow of the other colorful villain who came before him and nearly wiped away half of existence forever.

Thanos (Josh Brolin) was a devastating adversary for The Avengers who claimed the lives of multiple iconic heroes, and was responsible for Iron Man's (Robert Downey Jr.) selfless sacrifice in "Avengers: Endgame." The towering villain largely loomed over the majority of the MCU as the main antagonist until he was finally defeated. In his place, a new threat rises from the Quantum Realm, who was first introduced in the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale of "Loki," after revealing harrowing details about The Multiverse War.

Marvel fans patiently waited for the return of Majors' character in his new form as the notorious Kang the Conqueror, who makes his debut in the latest "Ant-Man." Though viewers will be tempted to draw parallels between Thanos and Kang, Majors hopes his menacing figure will stand on his own as a dangerous new threat to The Avengers.