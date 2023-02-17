You's Penn Badgley Likes Recording Joe's Voiceover More Than Playing Him On Screen

"You" is back for the first half of Season 4, and for anyone who's followed the series up until this point, they have a good idea of what to expect out of the continuing murderous adventures of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). First and foremost, there's going to be plenty of blood and gore, as Joe has a tendency of locking people up in giant cubes before violently dispatching them. They also know he's going to fall head over heels in love with someone because Joe's nothing if not a romantic. And there's going to be voiceover. Oh, is there ever voiceover in this show.

Joe is rarely in a position where he can outright say what he's actually feeling, from pronouncing his love to someone or making it clear he'd like to dismember them. Therefore, there are numerous scenes throughout "You" where Joe will talk to someone and then stop talking so that we can hear a lengthy voiceover. This results in the other actor just kind of having to act normally, as if Joe isn't just staring at them while doing an internal monologue.

As it turns out, those voiceovers are actually some of Badgley's favorite parts of creating "You," and he's well aware of how awkward it can look onscreen.