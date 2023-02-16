Vikings: Valhalla Rolls Forward With Season 3 At Netflix

Ever since the "Vikings" spinoff series first invaded Netflix's shores in 2022, fans of "Vikings: Valhalla" have been properly entertained. So far, there's been two exciting seasons packed to the brim with fascinating warriors, captivating storylines, and next-level battle sequences. Now it seems there is more to come as the third season comes to fruition.

It's no secret that there is no shortage of shows to enjoy on Netflix, and there are ample options for popular programs within the streamer's menu. Among the elites, such as "Stranger Things," "Wednesday," and "You," "Vikings: Valhalla" manages to stand out valiantly amongst the competition.

With the force of the Viking spirit, the action-packed historical drama invaded homes and took millions of hours of viewing time as its trophy. The show's first two seasons have proven to be a hit with subscribers, and critics have a robust amount of admiration for the show that takes place 100 years after its predecessor.

It's been a wild ride through both seasons, and the ending of "Vikings: Valhalla" Season 2 arguably made fans eager to know what was happening with the series' future. Now the fog is lifted, and they have some answers thanks to a teaser.