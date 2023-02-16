Vikings: Valhalla Rolls Forward With Season 3 At Netflix
Ever since the "Vikings" spinoff series first invaded Netflix's shores in 2022, fans of "Vikings: Valhalla" have been properly entertained. So far, there's been two exciting seasons packed to the brim with fascinating warriors, captivating storylines, and next-level battle sequences. Now it seems there is more to come as the third season comes to fruition.
It's no secret that there is no shortage of shows to enjoy on Netflix, and there are ample options for popular programs within the streamer's menu. Among the elites, such as "Stranger Things," "Wednesday," and "You," "Vikings: Valhalla" manages to stand out valiantly amongst the competition.
With the force of the Viking spirit, the action-packed historical drama invaded homes and took millions of hours of viewing time as its trophy. The show's first two seasons have proven to be a hit with subscribers, and critics have a robust amount of admiration for the show that takes place 100 years after its predecessor.
It's been a wild ride through both seasons, and the ending of "Vikings: Valhalla" Season 2 arguably made fans eager to know what was happening with the series' future. Now the fog is lifted, and they have some answers thanks to a teaser.
Vikings: Valhalla fans won't have to wait long for the third chapter
When it was first reported by Deadline that a "Vikings" sequel series was in the works, it was revealed there would be a total of 24 entries ordered by Netflix. Not long after the eight-episode first season debuted in February 2022, two more installments were officially announced, with the remaining sixteen episodes left from the original order split into two eight-episode seasons.
The sophomore run of "Vikings: Valhalla" premiered less than a year after the first season on January 12, 2023. It didn't take long for Netflix to get fans excited about Season 3.
Netflix posted to Twitter an official video announcement that indicates "Vikings: Valhalla" will return to the streamer in 2024 with new lands, battles, and voyages for subscribers to enjoy. The 22-second teaser features an abundance of behind-the-scenes footage from the third season.
Many fans are probably relieved to hear that the next set of episodes will arrive sooner than later, and Sam Corlett is one of them. The show's star disclosed that he wept tears of relief when "Vikings: Valhalla" Season 3 wrapped. Given all the hard work that's been put into the show by the actor and everyone else involved, fans could very well also see themselves crying tears of joy when Season 3 of "Vikings: Valhalla" arrives in 2024.