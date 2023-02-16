Bob Odenkirk Gets His Nose Pierced In Lucky Hank's First Trailer

There are, generally speaking, two schools of thought regarding Bob Odenkirk. You're either a member of the public at large, wondering, "How could Bob Odenkirk possibly get any better," or you're an executive at AMC, wondering, "How could Bob Odenkirk possibly make us more money?" The answer to both questions is as perfect as it is elegant: have him box a goose.

For receipts, we direct you to the poppin'-fresh new trailer for the forthcoming AMC series "Lucky Hank," starring the network's favorite Saul to call. Here, the "Mr. Show" star plays Professor William Henry Devereaux Jr., a college English teacher operating under the hypothesis that "being an adult is 80% misery." Tipping the scales even further in misery's favor are Hank's students, who record him saying something "really consistent with (his) personality, but inconsistent with a modern college campus." Through a series of events that we'll have to wait until the premiere to understand, this leads to car accidents, axe play, Kyle MacLachlan, an impromptu nose piercing via high-velocity spiral notebook wire, and the aforementioned avian pugilism.