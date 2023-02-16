Bob Odenkirk Gets His Nose Pierced In Lucky Hank's First Trailer
There are, generally speaking, two schools of thought regarding Bob Odenkirk. You're either a member of the public at large, wondering, "How could Bob Odenkirk possibly get any better," or you're an executive at AMC, wondering, "How could Bob Odenkirk possibly make us more money?" The answer to both questions is as perfect as it is elegant: have him box a goose.
For receipts, we direct you to the poppin'-fresh new trailer for the forthcoming AMC series "Lucky Hank," starring the network's favorite Saul to call. Here, the "Mr. Show" star plays Professor William Henry Devereaux Jr., a college English teacher operating under the hypothesis that "being an adult is 80% misery." Tipping the scales even further in misery's favor are Hank's students, who record him saying something "really consistent with (his) personality, but inconsistent with a modern college campus." Through a series of events that we'll have to wait until the premiere to understand, this leads to car accidents, axe play, Kyle MacLachlan, an impromptu nose piercing via high-velocity spiral notebook wire, and the aforementioned avian pugilism.
Lucky Hank brings Bob Odenkirk back to TV
Bob Odenkirk will be in good company when his latest AMC series hits next month. "Lucky Hank" features Sara Amini, Mireille Enos, Suzanne Cryer, Cedric Yarbrough, and Diedrich Bader in supporting roles. More than just a parade of names and faces, though, the trailer for the new series dares viewers to ask big questions, like "How did they get Bob Odenkirk's nose to do that?" and "How many hours of inner-nostril makeup went into that effect?" You might also be wondering, "Even if that goose is CGI, can we truly say that Bob Odenkirk is safe from it?" After all, geese are transcendently mean.
Developed by "Damages" co-exec Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein of "The Office" fame, "Lucky Hank" is based on Richard Russo's 1997 novel "Straight Man." First announced in April 2022, it will serve as Odenkirk's first starring television at-bat since "Better Call Saul" wrapped up last year. Its eight-episode first season is scheduled to premiere on AMC on March 19.