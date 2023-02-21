Red Sonja Throws Open The Gates For Television's Next Great Fantasy Universe

Grab your swords and a pint of mead, as Robert E. Howard's Hyborian Age is returning to the screen. As of 2023, a new "Red Sonja" movie has already begun filming, with Matilda Lutz set to play the "She-Devil with a Sword." On top of that, Netflix reportedly plans on producing a live-action "Conan the Barbarian" series at some point.

While both characters are historically linked thanks to the original "Red Sonja" and "Conan the Adventurer," it's currently unknown if Sonja and Conan will feature in each other's upcoming adaptations. That said, the "Red Sonja" movie is a good start for getting the ball rolling and creating an appetite for more Howard adaptations — reigniting interest in a fantasy universe that would, frankly, work much better on the small screen, with all the benefits that serialized storytelling has to offer.

Some of Howard's literary works have been adapted as movies and series in the past, but this was long before "Game of Thrones" paved the way for prestigious fantasy television universes. Overall, "Conan the Cimmerian," "Solomon Kane," "Kull the Conqueror," and "Red Sonja" haven't fared well on the screen, but that could all change now that television has caught up with the types of stories that Howard helped pioneer all those years ago.