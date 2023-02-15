Here's How To Watch Puss In Boots: The Last Wish At Home

Just two months after its theatrical debut, fans of "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" will be able to own a copy of the film to watch and rewatch for the rest of their nine lives.

The animated feature, which stars Antonio Banderas as the titular swashbuckling fairytale antihero, was released in December of 2022 to critical acclaim, with reviewers citing its impressive visuals, characters, and writing. "The Last Wish" continues Dreamworks' long-running "Shrek" franchise, which first began with the classic Mike Meyers film of the same name in 2001. Banderas joined the series' cast as Puss in Boots in 2004's "Shrek 2" and led his first solo film in 2011. "The Last Wish" is the first "Shrek" film in over a decade.

Though "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick" proved that audiences are mostly ready to return to the movies in full force, there may still be some who feel apprehensive about going back to cinemas — especially those parents with young children. Whether you have yet to see the film or are simply waiting for your chance to experience it all over again, anyone will be able to own "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" before the end of this month.