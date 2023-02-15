Here's How To Watch Puss In Boots: The Last Wish At Home
Just two months after its theatrical debut, fans of "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" will be able to own a copy of the film to watch and rewatch for the rest of their nine lives.
The animated feature, which stars Antonio Banderas as the titular swashbuckling fairytale antihero, was released in December of 2022 to critical acclaim, with reviewers citing its impressive visuals, characters, and writing. "The Last Wish" continues Dreamworks' long-running "Shrek" franchise, which first began with the classic Mike Meyers film of the same name in 2001. Banderas joined the series' cast as Puss in Boots in 2004's "Shrek 2" and led his first solo film in 2011. "The Last Wish" is the first "Shrek" film in over a decade.
Though "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick" proved that audiences are mostly ready to return to the movies in full force, there may still be some who feel apprehensive about going back to cinemas — especially those parents with young children. Whether you have yet to see the film or are simply waiting for your chance to experience it all over again, anyone will be able to own "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" before the end of this month.
Puss in Boots is coming to home video on February 28th
Currently, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is readily available to purchase and stream on various video-on-demand services including Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, and has been since January of this year. Likely due to its classification as an early release/access title, it has a higher renting price of $24.99 and a purchasing price of $29.99.
An advent of the peak COVID-era, these early VOD releases are meant to provide wary consumers a chance to watch films in the safety of their homes, rather than serve as a traditional post-theatrical distribution. The higher cost is meant to offset lost revenue from, say, a family watching at home rather than buying individual tickets to the theater.
"The Last Wish's" full post-theatrical release is imminent, however, with the film being made available for purchase on February 28th in DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD formats, each at varying price points. In addition to likely bringing down the cost of VOD prices, the physical release of "The Last Wish" will also bring with it a host of bonus features and deleted scenes for superfans of the animated movie. Most notably, the film will come with a brand-new animated short called "The Trident," which takes place before the events of "The Last Wish."