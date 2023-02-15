Shannon Elizabeth Told Her Friends Not To Watch American Pie (All Because Of That Accent)

"American Pie" was a big success at the box office when it was released, but not everyone was convinced beforehand it would be a hit. Shannon Elizabeth, the actress who played Nadia in the film, didn't think the movie would be good, and the source of that negative outlook can be traced back to the character's accent.

While she has many titles throughout her career, such as model, poker player, and animal activist, Elizabeth is arguably most popular for making her presence known in television and movies. The actress has been taking on an assortment of roles since 1996, and in that time, she has been able to attain a significant number of credits with some pretty impressive titles. While there are several projects to discuss, her standout efforts on the small screen include the series "Cuts" and playing Brooke Rockwell on "That 70's Show." But when it comes to the movies, Elizabeth has some notable credits that she is well-known for participating in, which include flicks such as "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," "Thirteen Ghosts," "Tomcats," "Scary Movie," and "Love Actually."

But out of everything she has accomplished, her time as a member of the cast of the "American Pie" franchise is a contender for being her biggest claim to fame. In fact, the first "American Pie" movie was Elizabeth's first big hit. Despite things going so well, the actress was very concerned people wouldn't like it, and the reasoning behind her thought process was due to the accent she used in the movie.