Jonathan Majors Walked Out Of His First Meeting With Marvel

Jonathan Majors had no hesitation in accepting the part of Kang the Conqueror once he fully understood who the character was. Unfortunately, his first meeting with Marvel was taking forever to get started, which nearly caused him to leave.

"I got in there and they're just busy," Majors said. "I was like, 'I'm supposed to be here, right?' It got long and I went, 'I'm just going to go. It's cool. I'll just go.' And I got to the door, but then they said [casting director] Sarah Finn was going to come. We got in the room and we chatted. We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat."

It's a good thing that Majors ultimately stayed to listen to what Finn had to say, because now he's one of Marvel's biggest stars. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will be released in theaters on February 17.