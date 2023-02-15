Jonathan Majors Walked Out Of His First Meeting With Marvel
With "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" introducing Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, who looks set to become the next big, Thanos-level threat to the Avengers, it feels like nobody else could have possibly taken on the role, especially after audiences saw the actor portray a variant of his character, the morally ambiguous He Who Remains, in the Season 1 finale of "Loki." Indeed, fans are eager to see the character unveiled for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
As Majors shared during an interview with Vanity Fair, he's just as excited for the world to finally see Kang's debut. He also talked about his personal life, explaining why he's always carrying a cup around and why he doesn't use any social media. One of the most interesting parts of the interview, however, was when he talked about the time he walked out of his first meeting with Marvel.
Jonathan Majors' first meeting with Marvel was taking too long to get started
Jonathan Majors had no hesitation in accepting the part of Kang the Conqueror once he fully understood who the character was. Unfortunately, his first meeting with Marvel was taking forever to get started, which nearly caused him to leave.
"I got in there and they're just busy," Majors said. "I was like, 'I'm supposed to be here, right?' It got long and I went, 'I'm just going to go. It's cool. I'll just go.' And I got to the door, but then they said [casting director] Sarah Finn was going to come. We got in the room and we chatted. We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat."
It's a good thing that Majors ultimately stayed to listen to what Finn had to say, because now he's one of Marvel's biggest stars. "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will be released in theaters on February 17.