Steven Spielberg Turned Down The First Harry Potter Movie, And He Has No Regrets

Steven Spielberg turning down "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" isn't new information. It's come up before, but Spielberg brought it up again and provided additional context during a recent chat with "RRR" director S.S. Rajamouli for Variety. Basically, Spielberg had the choice of going to London to film "Harry Potter" or staying back in Los Angeles to be with his family, and he didn't want to be away from his loved ones for that long.

The filmmaker explained, "Kate [Capshaw] and I started raising a family, and we started having children. The choice I had to make was taking a job that would move me to another country for four or five months where I wouldn't see my family every day ... That was a ripping kind of experience." Spielberg and Capshaw have five children together, and Capshaw has a daughter from a previous marriage. They all came of age in the late '90s and early 2000s, which would've been around the time "Harry Potter" would've filmed, so it makes sense for Spielberg to turn it down so he could be with his young kids.

The director went on to say, "I chose to turn down the first 'Harry Potter' to basically spend that next year and a half with my family, my young kids growing up. So I'd sacrificed a great franchise, which today, looking back, I'm very happy to have done, to be with my family." Spielberg stayed busy during this time, instead making "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" while Chris Columbus helmed the first "Harry Potter." Everything worked out for the best in the end, and it certainly makes sense that Spielberg would have zero qualms about choosing family over work.