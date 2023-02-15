Forget Godzilla And Kong - The Titan That The MonsterVerse Truly Needs Is Gamera, Guardian Of The Universe

Is there a higher art form than giant, rubbery monsters smacking the ever-loving mess out of each other on the big screen? The longevity of the "Godzilla" franchise suggests there isn't. While Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures' "MonsterVerse" films have swapped out the rubber suits and puppets of yore for cutting-edge CGI, they still carry many of the kaiju genre's same beloved benchmarks — city-spanning battles, absurd sci-fi worldbuilding, and entirely forgettable human characters.

After the 2021 release of "Godzilla vs. Kong" — the triumphant culmination of every MonsterVerse movie up to that point — there was, for some time, no official word on if the franchise would continue. Where do you go after sending King Kong to the center of the planet to discover an ancient memorial to his ancestors' war with Godzilla? How do you top a begrudging team-up between cinema's two greatest beasties against a giant reptilian robot? Fortunately for fans, a follow-up was officially announced, which will premiere in 2024, and there's also an Apple TV+ series on the way.

So, the odds look great that the Monsterverse will continue stomping over moviegoers. However, those big questions still remain. Where is left for the series to go after such a climactic last chapter?

Well, to start, Godzilla and Kong aren't the only famous movie monsters of the scale required for the MonsterVerse. If the series really wants to keep demanding big box-office bucks, it needs help from the Guardian of the Universe himself: Gamera, the giant flying turtle.