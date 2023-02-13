Eugene Levy Worried Whether Dan Levy Had What It Takes To Make Schitt's Creek A Success

During a recent appearance on the "Smartless" podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Eugene Levy spoke at length about the development of "Schitt's Creek" and his early concerns that Dan Levy might not succeed in creating the series. "We started this thing when he said, 'Do you want to work on a show?' I said, 'Yeah, that would be good.' I never thought that would happen," Levy admitted.

Levy went on to say that he went into the project intending to simply cherish the time with his son, given that this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that he ought to make the most of – though eventually his anxieties about working with Dan caught up with him. "At one point I had a nightmare, I woke up in a cold sweat thinking, 'What if he doesn't have it?' I mean, we're gonna keep working on this idea and if I know that he doesn't quite have what it takes, how long are we gonna keep working on this as a project?"

Levy said that he worried about having to sit his son down and explain to him that he "just doesn't have it," though thankfully that conversation never came to pass. Considering the incredible success and acclaim that Dan Levy has enjoyed due to "Schitt's Creek," these early anxieties seem somewhat laughable – though they represent some of the difficulties about working with your family members and wanting to see them succeed.