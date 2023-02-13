Looper's Exclusive Survey Uncovered South Park Fans' Favorite Character Of All Time

Checking out Looper's survey on YouTube, one can see that there was over 18,000 responses. Our options were Eric Cartman, Butters Stotch (Stone), Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, and Kenny McCormick. After tallying the results, Cartman ruled supreme over his fellow classmates, and he managed to gobble up 59% of the vote. The next runner up was Butters at 17%, followed by Kenny at 14%, Stan at 7%, and Kyle at just 3%. Suppose we can't blame Canada for this one, eh? Joking aside, the exclusive survey results definitely highlights that many fans believe that Cartman is one of the best reasons to watch the show, which makes perfect sense considering his penchant to act to the beat of his own drum, often to the detriment of all around him.

As reported by NPR, Trey Parker once explained the evolution of Cartman by saying, "I'd say within the first season, we kind of realized Cartman's like a little Archie Bunker. And we were big fans of 'All in the Family,' and we were going back and seeing some of those reruns, and we kind of realized what we had there." Parker continued, "And especially because he was 8 years old, he was kind of free to say whatever he wanted. He could dress up like Hitler, and he could do this because he's 8. And he doesn't really know what he's doing; he doesn't care. He's just a product of his environment." Considering the survey results, it seems like the popularity of "South Park" definitely depends on one particular manipulative and often hateful little boy.