Avatar: The Way Of Water's Box-Office Aspirations Could Be Sailed Over By Titanic's Rerelease

"Avatar: The Way of Water" made a splash at the box office this weekend, but its wave isn't enough to sail past "Titanic"... yet.

This is certainly an interesting weekend at the box office for James Cameron. The maverick, water-obsessed director boasts two films in both the global and domestic top five: his long-awaited sequel to "Avatar" and the 3-D rerelease of "Titanic." What makes this showdown even more interesting is that "The Way of Water" and "Titanic" are currently duking it out to claim the number three spot of all time. Deadline confirms that "Titanic" is still the third highest-grossing film of all time, with a global cume of $2.217 billion worldwide. The 3D rerelease, meant to coincide with the film's 25th anniversary (and Valentine's Day) brought in $22.3 million worldwide this weekend.

"The Way of Water," meanwhile, isn't too far behind from the disaster drama's worldwide total. The sophomore outing to Pandora managed to catch an impressive $25.8 million worldwide during its ninth week, pushing its global total to $2.213.5 billion, making it the fourth highest-grossing film ever released. The second Sully clan feature is just $4 million away from knocking "Titanic" out of the top three. Essentially, Cameron is competing with himself for the third place at the global box office. "The Way of Water" will likely emerge as the winner by the end of its run as it continues to stand tall in international markets like France, Spain, and Korea.