Riddick: Furya Is A Go With Vin Diesel Returning To Star

Vin Diesel's Richard B. Riddick introduced himself to moviegoers in 2000's "Pitch Black": a science fiction action film from director David Twohy that sees Riddick go up against hordes of nocturnal alien creatures. While not the strongest start for the character, it did well enough to score a sequel four years later. "The Chronicles of Riddick" once again puts Diesel at the forefront, only this time, Riddick is on the run from the authorities. Unsurprisingly, the powers that be didn't take too kindly to his "Pitch Black" prison transport escape, so they made it their mission to track him down.

Following "The Chronicles of Riddick," it would take almost a full decade for the title character to return to the movies, but when he finally did, he did so in a big way. 2013's "Riddick" puts its main character in a rather uncomfortable situation, to put it lightly. He's betrayed and left for dead on a desolate planet, forcing him to try and survive with incredibly limited resources. Worse yet, mercenaries soon arrive with the intent of capturing him, but he ends up working alongside them to stop something even more dangerous.

A decade after moviegoers first saw this story unfold, it has come to light that a sequel is indeed on the way. "Riddick: Furya" is officially a go, with Vin Diesel at the forefront.