Days Of Our Lives Actor Cody Longo Dies At 34

Cody Longo, an actor who frequently appeared on the NBC soap opera "Days of Our Lives," tragically passed away in Austin, Texas, at the age of 34 (via TMZ). The "Hollywood Heights" star's lifeless body was discovered in his bed by police called to the scene by Longo's wife Stephanie, who was not with the actor at the time he died. Longo's family shared with TMZ that he had recently been in a rehabilitation center during the summer of 2022 where he was treated for alcoholism –- an addiction he struggled with for years. The actor's family believes that alcohol likely played a role in his death.

Also known as Cody Anthony, Longo was born on March 4, 1988, in Littleton, Colorado. The future musician got his start acting in the mid-2000s when he landed guest-starring roles on television and small parts in numerous movies. In 2011, his career started to accelerate when he won a recurring role on "Days of Our Lives," in which he featured in eight episodes. But his talents stretched beyond the small and large screen.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).