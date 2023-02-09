James Gunn Says Zack Snyder Offered 'Support' Regarding The New Direction Of The DCU

DC Studios has been the talk of Tinseltown as of late, thanks to the efforts of its leaders, James Gunn and Peter Safran. The duo unveiled their slate for the revamped DC Universe, which will encompass a host of new movies, television shows — live-action and animated — and even video games, with Elseworlds stories in the peripherals. Suffice to say, fan confidence in the future of DC media is higher than it has been in a long time. At the same time, it's important not to put the cart before the horse.

While Gunn and Safran seem to have a good handle on DC's future, it's worth remembering that this isn't the first time Warner Bros. Discovery has tried to pitch their plan for a DC franchise to fans. It was only a few years ago that the ill-fated DC Extended Universe came to be, which went on to feature such titles as "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," "Justice League," and "Wonder Woman," among others. Some productions were drastically altered, and others were outright canceled ("Cyborg," for example), resulting in a mixed bag of a poorly planned and conceived cinematic universe.

Nevertheless, one of the main architects of the DCEU in its early days, Zack Snyder, remains beloved by DC fans for his contributions. For those curious, Gunn has shared how the former DC creative feels about the new DCU.