Will Ferrell Says Kanye West Wouldn't Leave The Set Of Anchorman 2

"Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" did what all good comedies should do — it upped the ante from the first film in a spectacular way. The news anchors are back, only this time, they're moving away from sunny San Diego and onto a national stage with cushy jobs at GNN. As a result, they influence the news in unexpected and hilarious ways, like being the ones to realize people like watching car chases.

Even scenes from the first are elevated in the sequel. The first "Anchorman" movie features a news gang street war in what's a highlight of a film with many highlights. The follow-up also includes a TV brawl in the streets, only this time, there are a lot more celebrity cameos to be had. They include Sacha Baron Cohen as a BBC news anchor, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey as entertainment news anchors, and Kanye West as an MTV host in the cameo that's aged the least well in the entire film.

While one would assume West was only on set for a little bit to shoot his scene, Ron Burgundy actor Will Ferrell recently revealed that he stuck around longer than anticipated, meaning Ferrell is probably more well-acquainted with the "Yeezus" album than he would've liked.