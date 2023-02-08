Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey Director Plans To Turn More Beloved Childhood Characters Into Monsters

Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield is on a mission to mess up our childhood, and if his debut dip into classic stories is successful, he might get it. Set for limited release on February 15, Frake-Waterfield's micro-budget, bear-focused slasher "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" will be arriving in theaters very soon, turning the image of the silly old bear on its head and then lopping said head off in a highly gory fashion.

Providing a twisted take on A.A. Milne's beloved characters, "Blood and Honey" tells a tale in which time has not been kind to either Pooh Bear (Craig David Dowsett) or Piglet (Chris Cordell), who have become feral, bloodthirsty killers during Christopher Robin's (Nikolai Leon) time away from the Hundred Acre Wood. Of course, being away from friends for such a long time sparks a vicious act of vengeance and a quickly growing body count, leading Christopher to fight for his life in an excessively sticky nightmare. Oh, bother.

With the carnage waiting to be unleashed in theaters, Frake-Waterfield has revealed his master plan for a movie franchise that is going to go further into classic children's stories, one that will dare to venture into territory that only horror icons like Freddy Krueger or Jason Voorhees have dared to take a stab at. The only difference is that these might involve a rabid Bambi or Tinkerbell going cold turkey. Delightful.