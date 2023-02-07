Miles Teller Recorded Some Of His Top Gun: Maverick Lines From His Closet

"Top Gun: Maverick" rose through the stratosphere when it came out in the summer of 2022. It was the highest-grossing film of that year until a little movie called "Avatar: The Way of Water" came along, but still, for a sequel to a film from the '80s to get that kind of audience is impressive. The movie also reminded viewers of Miles Teller's talent, seeing how he hadn't been in a movie since 2017's "Thank You for Your Service."

Teller played Rooster, a pilot who also happens to be the son of the late Goose from the original "Top Gun." It offers him a unique relationship with Tom Cruise's Maverick, who becomes a flight instructor to a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission. There's a real sense of pathos in his performance, especially in the scenes where he confronts Maverick. Both he and Cruise dominate the screen every chance they get, but it may come as a surprise to some that part of Teller's performance came straight from his closet.

Recording ADR after the fact is a pretty common practice in Hollywood, but Teller spoke of how Tom Cruise was adamant about getting a good performance by any means necessary.