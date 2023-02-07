Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland Was Allegedly Beyond Inappropriate In The Writers Room According To Colleagues

The man who was one creative mind behind the mighty "Rick and Morty" empire has reached the end of the road. Justin Roiland is most known for co-creating the popular Adult Swim series with "Community" creator Dan Harmon, but now he is known for something much darker.

In the past, the series has been tarnished with reports of sexual harassment during "Community," in addition to a lack of women in the "Rick and Morty" writer's room (via The Hollywood Reporter). However, this all pales in comparison to the dissolution of Roiland as a pop culture icon — and it seems to just be getting worse.

Allegations against the creative have not just stopped at his formal charges. Following news that he had been arrested for felony domestic assault, co-workers on "Rick and Morty" have come out of the woodwork to reveal what it was really like to be in the same room with Roiland. And unfortunately, it is not exactly surprising.