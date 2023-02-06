Horror-Thriller Longlegs Will Feature Nicolas Cage As A Serial Killer

A new serial killer-centered horror-thriller is currently in the works from producers Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan's C2 Motion Picture Group, which recently produced Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" (via Variety). The film, titled "Longlegs," is written and directed by Osgood "Oz" Perkin, whose previous writing and directing credits include an episode of the Paramount+ series, "The Twilight Zone" (which was co-created by horror master Jordan Peele), and the 2016 Netflix horror film, "I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House" (via IMDb).

"Longlegs" follows a newly recruited FBI agent named Lee Harker, who is assigned to track down an elusive serial killer at the center of an unsolved case. The case becomes increasingly complex, with connections to the occult arising, soon leading Harker to discover a personal connection to the killer.

If the premise sounds intriguing, you may be even more interested after finding out which actors have been cast in the two leading roles of FBI agent and serial killer — with the latter being played by a major name: Nicolas Cage.