Horror-Thriller Longlegs Will Feature Nicolas Cage As A Serial Killer
A new serial killer-centered horror-thriller is currently in the works from producers Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan's C2 Motion Picture Group, which recently produced Damien Chazelle's "Babylon" (via Variety). The film, titled "Longlegs," is written and directed by Osgood "Oz" Perkin, whose previous writing and directing credits include an episode of the Paramount+ series, "The Twilight Zone" (which was co-created by horror master Jordan Peele), and the 2016 Netflix horror film, "I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House" (via IMDb).
"Longlegs" follows a newly recruited FBI agent named Lee Harker, who is assigned to track down an elusive serial killer at the center of an unsolved case. The case becomes increasingly complex, with connections to the occult arising, soon leading Harker to discover a personal connection to the killer.
If the premise sounds intriguing, you may be even more interested after finding out which actors have been cast in the two leading roles of FBI agent and serial killer — with the latter being played by a major name: Nicolas Cage.
Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe will star opposite each other in Longlegs
As reported by Variety, Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe have been cast in "Longlegs," with Cage set to play the elusive serial killer and Monroe set to play FBI agent Lee Harker.
Cage's most recent roles include two modern Western films: 2023's "The Old Way" and 2022's "Butcher's Crossing." Prior to those two films, Cage received critical acclaim for 2022's "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," in which he played a fictionalized version of himself, and the 2021 drama, "Pig." In addition to "Longlegs," Cage has a slew of other upcoming films on his plate, such as "Renfield," in which he will portray the iconic character of Dracula.
Meanwhile, Monroe has made a name for herself with horror-thrillers since her breakout role in 2014's "It Follows," a critically acclaimed horror film. Monroe's recent endeavors include two 2022 thrillers: "Watcher" and "Significant Other."
As well as starring in "Longlegs," Cage will also act as a producer with his production company Saturn Films.