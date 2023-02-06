George Clooney Is Back In The Director's Chair For Showtime's The Department

Many know George Clooney as an actor with credits in iconic films such as "O Brother, Where Art Thou," "Gravity," and more recently, "Ticket to Paradise." What you might not know is that the esteemed actor is also a prolific director, as well. Clooney has directed films like "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind," "The Ides of March," "The Midnight Sky," and more.

Now, Clooney appears to be adding a new TV show to his directorial resume, with the new announcement that the actor and director will be directing Showtime's upcoming political thriller, "The Department." Based on the French series titled "Le Bureau des Legendes," also by Showtime, the series is described as centering on the lives of France's principal external security service, and the "Bureau of Legends," the department in charge of deep-cover agents who live secret lives.

For Clooney, "The Department" is a project that will allow him to wear multiple hats at one time, bringing the French series to life for American audiences.