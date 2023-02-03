Seth Rogen Claims MCU Movies Are 'Kind Of Geared Towards Kids'

In an interview with Total Film, Seth Rogen confessed that despite its quality, the Marvel Cinematic Universe just isn't to his tastes. "I think that Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he's hired to make these movies are great filmmakers," Rogen said. "But as someone who doesn't have children... It is [all] kind of geared towards kids, you know? There are times where I will forget. I'll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, 'Oh, this is just not for me.'"

It's certainly true that the MCU tends to keep its content relatively kid-friendly, with all of its films receiving a PG-13 rating and most of its TV series rated TV-14 (with "WandaVision" and "Ms. Marvel" rated TV-PG). In contrast, "The Boys" is definitely a show for mature audiences.

Despite not personally caring for the franchise, however, Rogen admitted that "The Boys" wouldn't have the impact it has on audiences without it — or possibly even exist in the first place. "But truthfully, without Marvel, 'The Boys' wouldn't exist or be interesting," Rogen said. "I'm aware of that."