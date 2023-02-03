Seth Rogen Claims MCU Movies Are 'Kind Of Geared Towards Kids'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly one of the most popular and profitable film and TV franchises out there, but of course, the multimedia empire has no shortage of critics. Famed film director Martin Scorsese had some harsh words for Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and comparing theaters to amusement parks. Plenty of other prominent people in the film industry, particularly actors, have had less than kind things to say about the MCU as well.
Although it isn't a scathing rebuke of the franchise, actor, filmmaker, and comedian Seth Rogen has his own two cents to contribute to the discussion of the MCU, which he recently shared in an interview. As both an executive producer of and actor in both "The Boys" and "Diabolical," for which he also wrote an episode, here's what Rogen had to say about the MCU and its influence on the adult-oriented series "The Boys."
Seth Rogen says the MCU is too kid-oriented for him but that The Boys wouldn't exist without it
In an interview with Total Film, Seth Rogen confessed that despite its quality, the Marvel Cinematic Universe just isn't to his tastes. "I think that Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he's hired to make these movies are great filmmakers," Rogen said. "But as someone who doesn't have children... It is [all] kind of geared towards kids, you know? There are times where I will forget. I'll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, 'Oh, this is just not for me.'"
It's certainly true that the MCU tends to keep its content relatively kid-friendly, with all of its films receiving a PG-13 rating and most of its TV series rated TV-14 (with "WandaVision" and "Ms. Marvel" rated TV-PG). In contrast, "The Boys" is definitely a show for mature audiences.
Despite not personally caring for the franchise, however, Rogen admitted that "The Boys" wouldn't have the impact it has on audiences without it — or possibly even exist in the first place. "But truthfully, without Marvel, 'The Boys' wouldn't exist or be interesting," Rogen said. "I'm aware of that."