Seth Rogan Is Fine Letting Freaks And Geeks Remain In The Past

Before "Stranger Things" monopolized Midwestern '80s nostalgia, there was "Freaks and Geeks." The 1999 series doesn't have monsters and alternate universes, but it has something even more resonant—the painful realism of coming of age. In breakout roles for Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Jason Segel, and Seth Rogen, the enduring series became a cult classic because of its relatable nature and being canceled too soon.

For 18 episodes, Lindsay Weir (Cardellini) tries to fit in with a new group, dubbed the Freaks, amid all the added pressures of high school in 1980. She loves, loses, and gets back up again. Because NBC canceled the beloved series prematurely, fans were left wondering if Lindsay — and the rest of her cohorts — would ever find their place. Instead of going to an academic summit, Lindsay chooses to follow The Grateful Dead on tour with Kim Kelly (Busy Philipps). Now over two decades past its expiration date, many may wonder if it's possible to see their friends again. In the recent revival culture that resuscitated "Gilmore Girls" and even the inexplicable "Teen Wolf" movie, "Freaks and Geeks" is naturally a series begging to be saved. But if you ask producing juggernaut Rogen, it is unequivocally not in the cards.