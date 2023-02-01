Daisy Ridley Doesn't Know If Or When We'll See Rey Again In The Star Wars Universe

The Skywalker Saga finally wrapped up in 2019 with the release of "Star Wars: Episode IX –- The Rise of Skywalker," bringing to a close not only a plethora of legacy character arcs but also the stories of newer characters like Kylo Ren aka Ben Solo (Adam Driver), Finn (John Boyega), and of course Rey (Daisy Ridley). The film mostly centered around Rey, revealing that she was none other than the granddaughter of the evil Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) rather than the nobody that Kylo said she was in the previous film, "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi."

Rey wrestles with this knowledge throughout the film, before finally destroying Palpatine once and for all alongside Ben, who forsakes the Kylo name and returns to the light side of the Force. While certainly an epic conclusion to the Skywalker Saga, it wasn't exactly one that worked for everyone. The film has a 52% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics citing its undoing of plot elements revealed in the previous film as something of a major disappointment. Many nevertheless wonder (via Reddit) if Rey will someday return to "Star Wars" in some fashion, but Ridley, for her part, isn't quite certain if it'll ever happen.