Showtime Reportedly Kills Off Dexter: New Blood Season 2 (But May Revive The Franchise For A Prequel)

It looks like "Dexter: New Blood" will be a one-and-done experience.

The Showtime series sought to rewrite the ending to its successful horror drama "Dexter" by pulling Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) away from his job as a lumberjack in Oregon and plunging him into the grim goings-on in Iron Lake, New York. In the series, he is seen quietly working as a clerk in a wilderness store, his "dark passenger" silenced since he faked his own death. But the sudden arrival of his now-teenage progeny Harrison (Jack Alcott) results in the past destroying the calm that Dexter has worked so hard to achieve. He soon learns Harrison is hiding dark secrets of his own and works both to protect and avenge his son.

To be fair, the ending of "New Blood" was pretty definitive ... at least, for the title character. But while Showtime seems set to close one door on one chapter of the "Dexter" legacy, it seems ready to open a fresh chapter in the series' history. Because now, it appears that the show's future might lie in its past.