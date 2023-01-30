Rupert Grint Still Misses Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman played Severus Snape in all eight "Harry Potter" movies. He was an intimidating presence throughout much of them, only revealing his true motives and intentions in the final film, where Harry learns that everything he's done was to protect him and honor his mother's memory. But for the most part, he was kind of a jerk, and the true Alan Rickman couldn't have been further apart in terms of personality.

Alan Rickman died in 2016, and in the aftermath of his death, numerous stories have come out about what a kind presence he was on film sets. And Rupert Grint had nothing but kind things to say of him during his chat with British GQ. Someone asked him about an anecdote involving him, Rickman, and some milkshakes, to which Grint had this to say of his co-star, "He had this quiet, intimidating presence. A lot of people lived in fear of him. He was just such a friendly guy. I really kind of think of him as a strange kind of uncle, really looking out for us. I do miss him."

Rickman was taken from the world too soon, and one can only imagine what kind of performances he would've turned in had he lived longer. But he left an indelible mark on all he worked with, including the impressionable cast of "Harry Potter."