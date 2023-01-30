Boogeyman's Official Trailer Has Left Fans Unable To Sleep At Night

When someone is adapting the works of Stephen King to film, you know it's going to be scary. Such is the case with the upcoming film "The Boogeyman," which is adapted from a short story King wrote in 1973.

The twisted tale features every kid's nightmare — a creature that lives in the dark and attacks children at night. As the original story goes, two children die mysteriously in their beds at night, with their last words being the shout of "Boogeyman." The children's father comes to believe in the Boogeyman, and he aims to protect his remaining child from it. It was adapted into a film in 1982 by director Jeff C. Schiro, although it didn't receive much attention (nor love). Fortunately, the 21st century has offered director Rob Savage, here to give this story another shot. Accompanying him is Sophie Thatcher ("The Book of Boba Fett"), Chris Messina ("Birds of Prey"), and former Polka-Dot Man David Dastmalchian ("The Suicide Squad").

Now, there's a new trailer for audiences to scream over, but be warned, it's not for the faint of heart.