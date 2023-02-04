Avatar's Dr. Seuss Easter Egg Is Incredibly Fitting

At its core, "Avatar" is all about the importance of protecting the environment and not allowing capitalism to annihilate every ounce of nature for profit. It has this theme in common with many other properties, and the movie actually contains one of those stories directly in the film — or, well, to be accurate, an extended cut of the film, rather than the original theatrical cut — when Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver) teaches the Na'vi children in her Avatar form at the school. She has many books she teaches them, and in one scene, viewers will find a copy of "The Lorax" on a table.

Naturally, as many adults have noticed, "The Lorax" is one of Seuss' most political books, with a story (like "Avatar") about how destroying nature and driving off native inhabitants for corporate profit will lead to ruin. This little detail was pointed out on Reddit by u/to_the_tenth_power. Plenty of other users were quick to note how the inclusion of the book seemed realistic, like u/bringbacksherman, who wrote, "This seems like typical human behavior, as it would involve us going to a planet to defenestrate it while simultaneously lecturing the locals about conservation."

On a more amusing note, there were also many users who were simply taken aback by how large the books must be, seeing how the Na'vi are larger than your average human. But with the care and attention that went into rendering the VFX, it's nice to see an equal amount of attention went to some of the more minor props.