How The Mean Girls Musical Finally Happened

It takes a lot of people for a movie to come together. Tina Fey may have written the script for "Mean Girls," but in order to turn the hit film into a Broadway musical, they had to get the rights for it from producer Lorne Michaels. Of course, Fey and Michaels go way back with her stint on "Saturday Night Live," which he created, having started in 1997. When the time came for Fey to get into screenwriting, partnering with Michaels was a natural step. But according to Jeff Richmond, they weren't sure the musical could go forward without Michaels' approval.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with Richmond in honor of the "Mean Girls" musical making its way to Los Angeles, and he explained the situation they found themselves in. He stated, "[Mean Girls] seemed like people had interest and were asking about it, asking us if we were ever interested in doing a musical. Because we're so close to Lorne and he's the one who would have to give us the rights to it, we just said, 'Let's just shoot for this.' And by gosh, we are able to get the rights to the movie that Tina wrote."

Michaels has been a big champion of the musical from the get-go. In January 2021, amidst theater closures from the COVID-19 pandemic, he spoke of the project's future, "We remain excited to bring this musical to the big screen, relaunch the tour and prepare for a London production. I look forward to the day, hopefully soon, when theatres can open their doors again" (via Planet Radio). Expect more details on the "Mean Girls" musical movie in the near future.