Brendan Fraser Is Still Frustrated Over His Monkey Co-Star From George Of The Jungle

Co-workers can be frustrating. Add the ego that comes with the world of celebrity and it's inevitable that people are going to butt heads. Sometimes, those heads are going to be wildly different sizes. Sometimes, those butts are going to be in tiny diapers because it's surprisingly hard to housetrain a monkey. Let's backtrack a little.

It was 1997 when "George of the Jungle" came swinging into theaters and, unavoidably, that tree. Starring Brendan Fraser in the title role, the film was funkier than you might remember. The fourth wall got sledgehammered at the top of act one, and the narrator would stop the bad guys out of spite. John Cleese sang Frank Sinatra as a gorilla and a CGI elephant played fetch with a log and chewed on a giant milk bone. If there's one thing that movie had a lot of, it was a willingness to take giant swings.

And if there's a second thing that movie had, it was a menagerie of live animals –- lions, elephants, and toucans, to name a few. And then there was the monkey. The capuchin monkey.

Brendan Fraser really didn't like that monkey.